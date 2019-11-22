Surrey, province break ground on new supportive housing project

An artist’s rendering of a proposed six-storey transitional housing facility and emergency shelter in the Green Timbers area. (Artist rendering: City of Surrey documents)

A project that has been years in the making is finally underway.

The City of Surrey and the provincial government broke ground on the Green Timbers supportive housing facility Friday (Nov. 22).

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke told the Now-Leader it’s “great news that we’re finally putting that shovel in the ground.”

“This has been in the works for a really long time and so this is a really important part of what we can do in Surrey to help people that are struggling,” said Locke, who chairs the city’s Social Equity and Diversity Committee.

“This will have a huge impact on those people that are street entrenched and those people that are not getting the kind of services that they need to move forward. This will have a big impact and help their lives move forward.”

Back in May, the city approved the 60-year lease with the province for the housing, which will include 100 transitional housing units and 30 emergency shelters beds. It will also include support services such as counselling, health and food services, laundry facilities, a dining lounge and recreation and outdoor open space.

At the time of the lease approval, construction was set to begin in June with an opening date expected for summer of 2021.

I’m at the groundbreaking for the Green Timbers supportive housing project, which will provide 100 supportive homes and 30 transitional accommodation spaces. #SurreyBC https://t.co/gOhQeiYRl5 pic.twitter.com/fAdpCP3EPL — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) November 22, 2019

BC Housing, along with proposed operator RainCity Housing and Support Society, plan to build and operate the six-storey Green Timbers Way Housing Facility, located north of the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre.

In the last 2014 Metro Vancouver Homeless Count, 602 people were identified as homeless. Of those, 399 were in shelters, 44 were in Extreme Weather Response shelters and the remaining 203 were on the street.

Although, those figures are widely recognized as an undercount.

This new facility has been in the works for years. In 2015, a memorandum of understanding between the city and BC Housing was brought to council “to secure a partnership to lead to the delivery of a new purpose-built low barrier shelter and transitional housing facility in the Surrey City Centre area.” According to the agenda, the memorandum was signed on Nov. 16 and 19, 2015.

Council previously gave its blessing to rezone the property. At the April 18, 2016 council meeting, there was a recommendation to rezone two city-owned properties at 9900-140th Street and 14150 Green Timbers Way. Both properties received third reading for the rezoning in May, 2016.

The land has since been subdivided, creating the new address, 9810 Foxglove Dr.

