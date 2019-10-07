While cock fighting is a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu, India, that is not the case in Canada. BC SPCA executed a warrant at a Surrey property Saturday on suspicion of animal fighting. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

The BC SPCA is investigating a Cloverdale property in connection with suspected cock fighting, officials have confirmed.

Spokesperson Melissa Shaw said a search warrant was executed Saturday (Oct.5) on a property near 166 Street and 50 Avenue.

“The warrant was obtained as there was suspicion that an offence under (two sections) of the Criminal Code that deals with animal fighting, more specifically in this case, cock fighting,” Shaw told Peace Arch News by email Monday.

Shaw said the two Criminal Code sections (445.1(1)(b) and 447) have recently been expanded “to include it being an offence to aid, assist, promote, arrange, receive money for, or take part in the fighting or baiting of birds.”

The section also makes it an offence to train, transport or breed birds for the purpose of fighting or baiting birds, she added.

Sec. 447 “continues to make it an offence to build, make or maintain, keep or allow an arena for the purpose of animal fighting on a property a person owns or occupies.”

Shaw said no birds were seized during the search-warrant execution, “but we did seize evidence from the property and are currently processing this to determine if an offence has been committed.”

It is too early to identify individuals or any recommended charges, she added.

