Surrey Police Service’s projected spending in 2021 fiscal year is $25.4 million

The head of the Surrey Police Board’s finance committee says the Surrey Police Service’s projected spending for the 2021 fiscal year will be “approximately” $25.4 million, with areas of “significant” spending being on information technology, recruitment, assessment and training.

Elizabeth Model told the board on Oct. 25 that “as of Aug. 31, 2021, SPS has incurred $9.3M in total expenditures and the project remains underspent compared to the annual budget.”

Model said by the end of 2021, the SPS expects to carry forward $18.3 million to 2022 and beyond.

“Communications and marketing includes consultants managing public relations required to support the establishment of SPS,” Model noted. “Also, included is the City of Surrey staff to support the SPS websites, social media and communications activities with graphic design and videography. The year-to-date spend is $437k with remaining budget available of $174k.”

The board will next meet on Nov. 30.



