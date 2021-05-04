Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum helps Chief Constable Norm Lipinski unveil the Surrey Police Service badge. (Screen shot)

Surrey Police Service unveils its crest

This was done during a virtual meeting Tuesday, staged in Surrey Council Chambers

The Surrey Police Service has unveiled its badge.

This was done during a virtual meeting Tuesday, staged in the same Surrey Council Chambers where on Nov. 5, 2018, council during its inaugural meeting served notice to the provincial and federal governments it would end its contract with the RCMP – which has policed these parts since May 1, 1951 – to set up its own force.

The historic unveiling marks a milestone in the ongoing saga of the Surrey Police Service.

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Service to begin public consultation late June, early July

READ ALSO Surrey Policing: Changing the badge, changing the guard

The Surrey Police Service is expected to have 805 police officers, 325 civilian employees,and 20 community safety personnel who will take on lower priority, less risky, and less complex duties in order to” better leverage” frontline officers, All told, 84 per cent of the officers will be constables.

Surrey RCMP, in comparison, has 1,145 employees, 843 of which are police officers.

homelessphoto

Chief Constable Norm Lipinski with Surrey Police Service crest. (Screen shot)

More to come…


Most Read