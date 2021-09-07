Surrey Police Service hires 100th officer

All told, 25 new officers came on board on Sept. 7, including a constable that made for the 100th

The Surrey Police Service marked a milestone on Tuesday, hiring its 100th officer as the force continues to ramp up its recruitment.

All told, 25 new officers came on board on Sept. 7, including a constable that made for the 100th. It was the largest single-day addition of staff for the SPS, which is to eventually replace the Surrey RCMP. Ian MacDonald, spokesman for the SPS, said a sergeant and a constable are in the wings and “they will be on the team in coming days.”

Melissa Granum, executive director of the Surrey Police Board, told the Now-Leader that “the overall budget for the transition is $63.7 million and this is what is anticipated to be the total cost.”

Last month the SPS announced that its first group of 50 officers will be on duty by Nov. 30, with 40 on the road and 10 doing investigative work alongside Surrey Mounties. The SPS intends to hire more than 800 police officers, in phases, over the next couple of years and these will be experienced officers and new recruits. Next year, it aims to have 26 new recruits undergo training at the Justice Institute of British Columbia.

READ ALSO: First group of 50 Surrey Police Service cops to patrol streets by end of November

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP, Surrey Police Service top bosses on passing the baton

So far, of 23 management positions, 65 per cent are male, 35 per cent are female, 22 per cent are from a visible minority and 17 per cent are Indigenous.

“Surrey Police Service prioritizes diversity, not only because it is the right thing to do, but because it builds a healthier and stronger organization,” Deputy Chief Const. Jennifer Hyland said Tuesday in a written statement. “A healthy, diverse and inclusive workplace sends a positive message to potential applicants, current employees and to the citizens of Surrey who are our partners in public safety.”

Of 102 police officers, 77 per cent are male, 23 per cent are female, 39 per cent are from a visible minority and seven per cent are Indigenous. And of all SPS employees so far, 69 per cent are male, 31 per cent are female, 36 per cent are from a visible minority and six per cent are Indigenous.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Police Forcesurrey rcmp