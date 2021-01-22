An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)

Surrey Police Service looking to hire in-house lawyer

Solicitor to work within Office of the Chief Constable, serve on internal and external committees to ‘represent the SPS’s interests’

The Surrey Police Service, set to replace the Surrey RCMP, is looking to hire a solicitor who will support Chief Constable Norm Lipinski and other brass in establishing and implementing the “required legal frameworks” that are “essential” to setting up the city-made police force.

This involves the establishment of, and compliance related to, policies, Freedom of Information and protection of privacy protocols, risk management regulations, policing standards, contractual obligations and development and management of contracts for the force.

The posting for this job will close on Feb. 9. The solicitor must have at least 10 years’ experience with at least five of those working as a lawyer in a policing environment. He or she will be working within the Office of the Chief Constable and among many other responsibilities will serve on internal and external committees to “represent the SPS’s interests.

READ ALSO: Surrey chief constable says ‘comprehensive’ public engagement to be done this year

READ ALSO: Hail to the chief – an in-depth interview with Surrey Police Service’s first boss


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
PoliceSurrey

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum's State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)
Surrey Police Service looking to hire in-house lawyer

Solicitor to work within Office of the Chief Constable, serve on internal and external committees to 'represent the SPS's interests'

