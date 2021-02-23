Surrey Police Service hires third deputy chief constable, three superintendants

Todd Matsumoto will be in charge of the Investigative Services Bureau

Todd Matsumoto, the third deputy constable to be hired into the Surrey Police Service, will be in charge of the department’s Investigative Services Bureau.

Matsumoto will be leaving his job as an inspector withe the New Westminster Police Service, with which he has worked since 1993, to oversee major cases management in Surrey as the SPS takes over from the Surrey RCMP.

Also filling key positions with the fledgling Surrey force are Lav Mangat, Allison Good and Michael Procyk.

Superintendent Mangat will be working in the Support Services Bureau with Deputy Chief Constable Jennifer Hyland. He currently serves as RCMP inspector and officer in charge of the Financial Integrity Program and with Federal Serious and Organized Crime.

Superintendent Good currently serves as inspector and officer in charge of operations from the Ridge Meadows RCMP. She’ll be working in the Community Policing Bureau with Deputy Chief Mike LeSage.

And Superintendent Procyk, currently an RCMP senior investigations officer and inspector with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) will serve with Matsumoto in the Investigative Services Bureau.

Chief Constable Norm Lipinski called these hirings a “significant milestone” in establishing the SPS. “The culmination of this team makes a dynamic and diverse leadership team who will set the tone, pace and culture of the organization,” he said.



