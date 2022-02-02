Surrey Police Service cruiser. (File photo)

Surrey Police Service expects to deploy 175 more officers in 2022

That will bring the total to 225 by the end of the year

The Surrey Police Service expects to deploy 175 more officers in 2022, bringing the total to 225 by the end of the year.

They will be under the command of the Surrey RCMP, which the SPS is designed to eventually replace.

Chief Const. Norm Lipinski, officer in charge of the SPS, says the force “continues to grow and make great progress towards the policing transition with the ongoing support of the three levels of government.

“This year there will be a significant increase in the number of Surrey Police Service officers on the road responding to calls for service and interacting with the public,” he said.

The 175-officer target was arrived at by the Surrey Policing Transition Trilateral Committee (SPTTC), represented by three levels of government.

An SPS press release says the committee supports recommendations that SPS deployments take place every two months, beginning in February 2022.

