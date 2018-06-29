Surrey RCMP say they seized a 9mm Luger handgun and a set of “brass knuckles” while on patrol in Newton on Tuesday. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Crime

Surrey police seize handgun, drugs while on patrol in Newton

Two men arrested Tuesday after RCMP see what appeared to be drug deal going down

NEWTON — Police arrested two men and seized drugs, cash, a handgun and a set of “brass knuckles” after breaking up what they say was likely a drug deal in Newton Tuesday.

Surrey RCMP say members of the drug unit were on patrol in the area of 64th Avenue and King George Boulevard when they saw people in a car “allegedly conducting activity consistent with drug trafficking.”

Officers arrested the driver and passenger of the car. Incidental to their arrest, police say they found and seized 20 packages of suspected cocaine, three packages of suspected heroin, approximately $600 in Canadian currency, a 9mm Luger handgun, and a set of “brass knuckles.”

Kyle Avender, 34, of Surrey has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and one count of possession of a concealed weapon.

Daniel Ashenden, 33, of Surrey, has been charged with one count of failure to comply with conditions not to possess a prohibited weapon.

Police say both men are in custody and their next court appearance is scheduled for June 29.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Students call for resignation of principal who compiled list of black students
Next story
Northern B.C. woman raised more than $27,000 for VGH Seizure Investigation Unit

Just Posted

Surrey police seize handgun, drugs while on patrol in Newton

Two men arrested Tuesday after RCMP see what appeared to be drug deal going down

Surrey RCMP seek missing 24-year-old

Megan Terpsma was last seen in February 2018

Beloved preschool teacher remembered one year after being struck down in Cloverdale crosswalk

Daylily named, memorial placed for Emily Sanregret, 21

Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Surrey RCMP issue letter to parents

Document lists ‘warning signs’ for youth

VIDEO: Look inside Roland’s new music studio/HQ in Surrey

Music instrument maker opens ‘inspiration centre’ on King George Boulevard

Northern B.C. woman raised more than $27,000 for VGH Seizure Investigation Unit

She hopes to make a life-changing surgery more readily available for those who need it

5 to start your day

Petition protests transfer of murderer to Mission, Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax and more

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

Ferry repair won’t be finished until after long weekend

Sailing waits expected at Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay

Most Read