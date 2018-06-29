Surrey police seize handgun, drugs while on patrol in Newton

Two men arrested Tuesday after RCMP see what appeared to be drug deal going down

Surrey RCMP say they seized a 9mm Luger handgun and a set of “brass knuckles” while on patrol in Newton on Tuesday. (Surrey RCMP photo)

NEWTON — Police arrested two men and seized drugs, cash, a handgun and a set of “brass knuckles” after breaking up what they say was likely a drug deal in Newton Tuesday.

Surrey RCMP say members of the drug unit were on patrol in the area of 64th Avenue and King George Boulevard when they saw people in a car “allegedly conducting activity consistent with drug trafficking.”

Officers arrested the driver and passenger of the car. Incidental to their arrest, police say they found and seized 20 packages of suspected cocaine, three packages of suspected heroin, approximately $600 in Canadian currency, a 9mm Luger handgun, and a set of “brass knuckles.”

Kyle Avender, 34, of Surrey has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and one count of possession of a concealed weapon.

Daniel Ashenden, 33, of Surrey, has been charged with one count of failure to comply with conditions not to possess a prohibited weapon.

Police say both men are in custody and their next court appearance is scheduled for June 29.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



