Surrey Mounties are asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect. (RCMP hand out)

Surrey Mounties are asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect. (RCMP hand out)

Surrey police looking for robbery suspect

Mounties say robbery occurred July 19 in the 17700 block of 64th Avenue in Cloverdale

Surrey Mounties are asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Mounties are hoping the public can help identify a man (pictured).

“The lone suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 30-40 years old, wearing a blue bandanna, sunglasses, surgical mask, and blue shirt on top of a dark blue long sleeve,” according to a press release sent out July 29 by the Surrey RCMP Media Relations Unit.

SEE ALSO: Man charged in relation to four separate robberies in Cloverdale

The alleged robbery occurred July 19 at about 6 p.m. in the 17700 block of 64th Avenue.

The release asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Armed robberyRCMP

Previous story
SkyBridge being single-tracked for maintenance as ridership increasing
Next story
Campfire ban lifted in Prince George area as wildfire risk remains high elsewhere in B.C.

Just Posted

Canada’s Caileigh Filmer (left) and Hillary Janssens look at each other after receiving their bronze medals, won in the women’s pair rowing final event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games July 29, 2021. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)
Cloverdale rower wins bronze in Tokyo

Brooksdale co-director David Anderson is a biologist and former pastor. He offers guided property tours of A Rocha’s land in South Surrey. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: A Rocha’s Brooksdale Environmental Centre in Surrey offers rich experience

Surrey Mounties are asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect. (RCMP hand out)
Surrey police looking for robbery suspect

File photo Tom Zytaruk
Surrey man accused of assaulting SkyTrain attendant