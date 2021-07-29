Surrey police looking for robbery suspect

Mounties say robbery occurred July 19 in the 17700 block of 64th Avenue in Cloverdale

Surrey Mounties are asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Mounties are hoping the public can help identify a man (pictured).

“The lone suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 30-40 years old, wearing a blue bandanna, sunglasses, surgical mask, and blue shirt on top of a dark blue long sleeve,” according to a press release sent out July 29 by the Surrey RCMP Media Relations Unit.

The alleged robbery occurred July 19 at about 6 p.m. in the 17700 block of 64th Avenue.

The release asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



