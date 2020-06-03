Surrey police look for suspect who took off court-ordered electronic monitoring

Arrest warrant issued for Dyllan Petrin, 19, charged in relation to kidnapping and assault

Dyllan Petrin is charged related to an ongoing investigation in Surrey involving a kidnapping and assault that occurred in July, 2019. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking the public to help them find a suspect in a 2019 kidnapping and assault after he removed a court-ordered electronic monitoring ankle bracelet and disappeared.

A B.C.-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Dyllan Petrin,who is charged in relation to a 2019 kidnapping and assault. He was arrested in July 2019 and had been held in custody until February, when he was released on strict court ordered conditions including electronic monitoring via ankle bracelet. Police say he has been at large since May 28.

RCMP say Petrin now faces new charges, including breach of his court-ordered conditions.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’5, 126 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a prominent tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

