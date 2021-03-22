Surrey police look for driver of dark hatchback after 70-year-old hurt in hit-and-run

RCMP say man was hit at about 9:30 p.m. near intersection of 144th Street and 76th Avenue

Police in Surrey are looking for the driver of a dark hatchback that they say hit a 70-year-old man in Newton Sunday night.

Surrey RCMP say the man was hit at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 144th Street and 76th Avenue. They say a 70-year-old man was walking when the vehicle struck him while making a left turn.

Police say the driver of the car did not remain at the scene or stop to help the pedestrian, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say the driver is described as a South Asian man in his 20s, with a beard.

Police are looking for witnesses and video and are also appealing for the driver of the car to come forward.

Any witnesses with information, or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

