Google Maps view of HealthLand Clinic, at 7128 King George Blvd. in Newton.

Surrey police investigating two alleged sex assaults during massages in Newton

RCMP say a 48-year-old man was arrested but released pending further investigation

Police in Surrey are investigating two alleged sexual assaults that they say happened during massages at a therapeutic clinic in Newton.

The alleged sexual assaults are both reported to have happened in January of this year at the HealthLand Clinic, located at 7128 King George Boulevard in Surrey. In both cases, police say the victims were allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee while receiving massage treatment.

Surrey RCMP say a 48-year-old Asian man was arrested, and has been released pending further investigation. Because charges have not been laid, police won’t release the man’s name. But because investigators believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward, the RCMP has disclosed the name of the business.

Healthland Clinic has two locations in the Lower Mainland, one in Surrey, and the other in New Westminster. It is believed that the suspect in these assaults has performed massages at both locations.

“Reporting a sexual assault to police can be a very difficult thing to do, as it is a very personal incident,” says Constable Richard Wright. “Our investigators take allegations of sexual assault very seriously and work closely with our Victim Services to ensure emotional support is provided throughout the investigation and court processes.”

Anyone with more information, or who may have been a victim of a similar offence at these clinics is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or New Westminster Police at 604-525-5411.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
