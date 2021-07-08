(Black Press Media File Photo)

Gang violence

Surrey police investigating after 23-year-old man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

Surrey RCMP trying to find out where shooting happened, say victim known to police

Police in Surrey are looking for more information about the city’s latest shooting after a 23-year-old man was dropped off at hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Surrey RCMP say medical staff called them at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday (July 8) after the man, who is known to police, arrived for treatment. Police won’t reveal which hospital the victim was dropped off at, for safety reasons.

Investigators are now trying to find our where the shooting happened. They say they believe it was targeted and is linked to gang activity.

Surrey RCMP told the Now-Leader this is the 20th report of shots fired for 2021. (See interactive map below).

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


2021: Shootings/homicides
Infogram

Surrey

