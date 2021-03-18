Surrey Police hires three more inspectors

The Surrey Police Service has hired three more inspectors: Tony Farahbakhchian, Rachel Milne and Benoit Rodrigue. (Photo: Surrey Police)

Surrey Police Service has hired three additional inspectors.

The force has added Tony Farahbakhchian, Rachel Milne and Benoit Rodrigue to its “leadership cadre,” according to an SPS release Thursday (March 18).

Farahbakhchian has 29 years of policing service with the RCMP, with a “wide range of assignments that were local, provincial, national, and international in scope.”

He is currently an inspector with “E” Division RCMP for the federal serious and organized crime unit’s financial integrity program.

Milne started her 25-year career in Saskatchewan, later transferring to B.C. and serving in several communities in the Lower Mainland.

She currently oversees “all operational and administrative aspects of frontline policing” for the City of Burnaby and sits on “numerous” multi-jurisdictional policing committees.

With more than 28 years of experience, Rodrigue has served with both the Vancouver Police Department and RCMP, playing an “instrumental role with the formation of the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team.”

He is currently a district inspector with the Canadian Pacific Police Service, where he oversees police operations and logistics of five departments.

The SPS release adds the department is now in the process of hiring officers for sergeant and staff sergeant positions. For more information, visit surreypolice.ca/careers.



