COVID-19

Surrey police bust illegal nightclub in Whalley again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with club have been caught breaking COVID rules three times before

An illegal nightclub operating in Whalley has been busted again.

Surrey RCMP say 22 people were caught at the club shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning (Feb. 7), Located in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard, it is not the first time the club has been caught defying public health orders. Police say people associated to the club were issued COVID-19-related fines on three prior occasions.

“The Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team (CCET) will continue to pursue individuals and hosts who contravene the current public health orders,”said Sergeant Tyler Wickware, of the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit. “Stopping the spread of COVID-19 is a shared responsibility; we will conduct enforcement against those whose actions are contrary to the safety of our community.”

On Sunday morning, the Surrey RCMP COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team (CCET) executed a search warrant and issued nearly $6,000 in COVID-19-related fines. RCMP say 26 tickets were issued with fines of $230 for attending the non-compliant event, failure to wear a face covering and belligerent behavior.

The host of the event was not issued a $2,300 fine but was issued a notice to appear in court for hosting a non-compliant event contrary Section 4(1) of the Emergency Program Act, police say.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested in ‘after-hours club crackdown’ in Whalley, Surrey RCMP say

SEE ALSO: 100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party

Meanwhile, the Surrey RCMP CCET issued four other violations related to COVID-19 over the weekend.

On Saturday (Feb. 6), officers issued a $1,150 fine under the Quarantine Act for a man who did not abide by the conditions of his entry into Canada.

Also on Saturday, Surrey RCMP attended a restaurant in the 7000-block of 138 Street for a report of a public health order violation. Police say officers found a wedding was going on in a private room at the restaurant, with at least 20 people in attendance. Police issued the owner of the restaurant a $2,300 fine.

And on Sunday, Surrey RCMP say officers attended a home in the 14800-block of 61 Avenue for a report of a gathering. Police say “the property representative” was handed a $2,300 fine.

To report a violation of a public health order, contact the City of Surrey Bylaws Call Centre at 604-591-4370, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, or the Surrey RCMP non-emergency line at 604-599-0502.


