An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum's State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)

Surrey Police Board’s second virtual meeting set for Tuesday

Agenda posted to surreypolice.ca

The second meeting of Surrey Police Board will be held Tuesday morning (Sept. 15) in a virtual setting, starting at 9 a.m.

The agenda, along with minutes from the board’s inaugural meeting on Aug. 4, are posted as a PDF to surreypolice.ca.

“Anyone wishing to provide input to the Board at its public meetings must apply to be a ‘delegate’ to the meeting seven days in advance of the meeting date,” notes a post on the website.

Reports before the board this week include “Establishing the Surrey Police – A Framework for Critical Decisions, “Communicating the City of Surrey Priorities, Goals and Objectives for Policing,” “Surrey Policing Transition – Interim Financial Procedures, “Procedural Change – Approval of Delegations,” and “Freedom of Information Overview.”

The Surrey Police Board was appointed on June 29.

Last week, Surrey Mayor and police board chair Doug McCallum says he hopes to have an announcement on the city’s new police chief before the end of the year.

On Aug. 13, the Surrey Police Board launched a two-week nationwide search, with applications being accepted until Aug. 28.

“We had a lot of applications,” McCallum told the Now-Leader. “They came in from all across Canada. Certainly the board, and certainly I, was actually quite pleased with the calibre of candidates.”

He said he expects that shortlist to be sent to the police board, “probably at our next board meeting,” on Sept. 15. From there, McCallum said it will be time to interview the candidates.

The board is independent from Surrey city council and serves as an independent civilian oversight body to the Surrey Police.

with a file from Lauren Collins

Police

Surrey Police Board's second virtual meeting set for Tuesday

