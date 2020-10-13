Surrey Police Board talks interim financial measures, ‘Indigenization’ strategy at third meeting

The fledgling Surrey Police Board will host another virtual meeting this morning (Tuesday), starting at 9 a.m.
Board member Harley Chappell will present a report titled “Creating an Indigenization Strategy for the Surrey Police Service: Nothing About Us, Without Us,” and fellow board member Elizabeth Model will talk about “Interim Financial Measures.”
The livestream will be shown at surreypolice.ca/policeboard.
The police board was appointed June 29, and the inaugural meeting was held Aug. 6. A second board meeting was held Sept. 15.
Tuesday’s third police board meeting will also include presentations by Steven Point, UBC chancellor, and Joanne Mills, executive director of Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association (FRAFCA).
Chappell will also present a report titled “The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s Priorities, Goals and Objectives for Policing.”