Surrey Police Board members on a patio at city hall, in a photo posted to surreypolice.ca.

Surrey Police Board talks interim financial measures, ‘Indigenization’ strategy at third meeting

Livestream at surreypolice.ca/policeboard, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13

The fledgling Surrey Police Board will host another virtual meeting this morning (Tuesday), starting at 9 a.m.

Board member Harley Chappell will present a report titled “Creating an Indigenization Strategy for the Surrey Police Service: Nothing About Us, Without Us,” and fellow board member Elizabeth Model will talk about “Interim Financial Measures.”

The livestream will be shown at surreypolice.ca/policeboard.

The police board was appointed June 29, and the inaugural meeting was held Aug. 6. A second board meeting was held Sept. 15.

(Story continues below video of the Sept. 15 meeting)

Tuesday’s third police board meeting will also include presentations by Steven Point, UBC chancellor, and Joanne Mills, executive director of Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association (FRAFCA).

CLICK HERE to view the detailed Oct. 13 meeting agenda.

Chappell will also present a report titled “The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s Priorities, Goals and Objectives for Policing.”

• RELATED STORIES:

‘Historic moment’ as seven community members are named to Surrey’s new police board

Surrey Police Board launches nationwide search for chief

Surrey Police Service a “done deal,” mayor insists

Liberals accuse Starchuk of flip-flop on policing transition

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Five in the running for the riding of Surrey-Cloverdale

Just Posted

Surrey Police Board talks interim financial measures, ‘Indigenization’ strategy at third meeting

Livestream at surreypolice.ca/policeboard, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Five in the running for the riding of Surrey-Cloverdale

Liberal, NDP, Green, Conservative, and an independent candidate vie for seat

What are you thankful for, Surrey?

In a year filled with bad news, readers share what is right in their lives

RCMP want help to find missing man last seen in Cloverdale

The 34-year-old has not been seen for a week.

Environment Canada warns of strong winds in Metro Vancouver

Surrey, Langley included in statement

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Canucks acquire defenceman Nate Schmidt from Vegas for 2022 third-round pick

Free agent forward Toffoli leaves Vancouver to join Habs

Norwegian man connects with B.C. brewery creating beer in ancestor’s honour

Captain Hans Krabol descendent reached out to Maple Ridge brewer after learning beer bears his name

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

LETTER: Hey wallet thief, did you think about harm caused, disabled B.C. woman asks

Letter writer makes unique offer to wallet thief

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Most Read