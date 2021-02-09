Surrey Police Board member resigns

A Surrey Police Board member who was on the governance and finance committee has resigned to reportedly move to Vancouver Island, effective March 1.

The board’s executive director, Melissa Granum, said Mayor Doug McCallum was notified Monday that Bob Rolls will continue to serve until March 1. McCallum could not be immediately reached for comment.

“Bob is the municipal appointee – seven provincial, one municipal – and the City will need to decide on a replacement,” she told the Now-Leader. “City Council will need to pass a motion appointing a new director and that will go to the Province. It will not be official until an Order in Council is signed through Cabinet.”

Granum said Rolls’ departure won’t “impact the functioning” of the board as there are still members.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey Police Service and Surrey Police Board for comment from Rolls.

Councillor Jack Hundial said he’s “not surprised” by Rolls’ resignation, “seeing how the plan was first developed and just the hurdles that are ahead of it.

“Bob is a professional, he’s got a professional reputation as well and I think that there are a lot of issues that are coming to light right now,” Hundial said. “You’re looking at the original timeline proposed, which they’re not going to be able to meet, I think the resourcing challenges ahead, and for me I think really that the amount of support that was talked about in the initial transition report from VPD, I don’t quite see that happening at this point.”

READ ALSO: First Police Board meeting Thursday a ‘pivotal moment’ in Surrey’s history, mayor says

Before serving on the board Rolls served with the Vancouver Police Department from 1977 to 2010, when he retired at the rank of deputy chief constable.

The board’s next meeting is February 17.

Amber Stowe, communications project manager for the City of Surrey, deferred “all enquiries relating to the Surrey Police Board” to Granum.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyPoliceSurrey