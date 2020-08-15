An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)

Surrey Police Board launches nationwide search for chief

Posting closes Aug. 28

The Surrey Police Board has officially launched its search for a chief of police.

The nationwide search launched Thursday (Aug. 13), with the posting closing Aug. 28 and 4 p.m., according to a release from the police board.

It will be posted on the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and the Canadian Association of Public Governance websites, along with the Waterhouse Executive Search and Surrey Police Service websites.

“The launch of a brand-new police service at this time in our history presents one of the most exciting and challenging opportunities in Canadian policing in a generation,” said chair of the board and Mayor Doug McCallum in an emailed statement.

“The successful candidate will work with the Board and community to build a police service that will reflect Surrey’s growth and values.”

The posting says the ideal candidate is “an inspiring leader, an exceptional relationship builder, communicator and community partner with many years’ experience in leading in a progressive police department(s), serving diverse communities.”

The Surrey Police Board held its first meeting Aug. 6, where it officially established the Surrey Police Service.

In the meeting, McCallum said one of the next steps for the board and force was to “start immediately” in its search for a police chief.

“Once that police chief is in place, we will also at the same time start recruiting some deputy chiefs for the force,” said McCallum, adding they will then look for recruits.

“We are starting right away. There is an urgency to move forward.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Board approves creation of municipal force at first-ever meeting, Aug. 6, 2020

READ ALSO: Civilian oversight of Surrey police deemed ‘fundamental’, Aug. 12, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
City of SurreyPoliceSurrey

Death of 19-year-old killed in dramatic Fraser Valley car fire ruled ‘accidental’

