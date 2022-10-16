Surrey Police Board ‘confident’ transition will continue despite new city leadership

Brenda Locke is the mayor-elect for Surrey and is continuing with her pledge to stop the transition of the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service, but the SPS said they’re “confident” that the shift will continue.

Locke was announced victorious over incumbent mayor Doug McCallum by a narrow vote Saturday (Oct. 15) night, receiving 33,311 votes to McCallum’s 32,338. The Surrey Connect mayor-elect stated many times that her number one priority is stopping the police transition to a municipal police force that was announced under McCallum’s council.

SPS said in a press release that they are looking forward to discussing the matter with the new mayor and council and “updating the new Surrey City Council on the continuing development of SPS and the status of the policing transition, which is progressing well under the direction of the three levels of government.”

SPS stated that millions have already been invested in the new police force, with a union in place as well as 350 staff under the Surrey Police and over 150 officers “providing operational police service to Surrey.”

“I offer my congratulations to Surrey’s new mayor and councillors. I firmly believe council will see the benefits that municipal policing brings to Surrey and realize the significant financial and human investments that have been put into making Surrey Police Service a reality,” SPS chief constable Norm Lipinski said.

“In 2020 we received a mandate to create a local police service tailored to Surrey’s public safety needs, and we will continue to move forward in fulfilling that mandate.”

The Surrey Police Board has also responded to Locke’s win, with executive director Melissa Granum saying that they are looking forward to meeting with the mayor-elect “as soon as possible to highlight the extensive work that has taken place, regarding the transition from the RCMP to Surrey Police Service, under the direction of all three levels of government.”

“The Board is confident that the smooth transition to a municipal police service in Surrey will continue,” Granum said.

Peace Arch News has reached out to Brenda Locke for comment.

