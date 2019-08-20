Winners of the 2018 Surrey Police Officer of the Year Awards. (file photo)

Surrey police award finalists named ahead of October gala

Winners in eight categories to be celebrated at Sheraton hotel in Guildford

Finalists for the 23rd annual Surrey Police Officer of the Year Awards have been announced by Surrey Board of Trade, organizers of the event.

Winners in eight categories will be announced at a $105-a-seat gala at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 10.

This year more than 50 nominations were received, each judged on their “innovation, commitment, contribution and perseverance,” according to a SBOT release Tuesday (Aug. 20).

“The Surrey Board of Trade looks forward to celebrating the hard work of our Surrey RCMP, their collaborative partners and teams,” said board CEO Anita Huberman. “I especially look forward to hearing the audience address by the Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge, Dwayne McDonald, this year.”

• RELATED: 2018 Surrey Police Officer of the Year Award winners announced.

Finalists for the Police Officer of the Year Award (nominated by community) are Corporal Bob Keay, Corporal Elenore Sturko and Constable Richard Wright.

The peer-nominated Police Officer of the Year finalists are Constable Karen Baker, Corporal Thomas Boyce and Constable Richard Wright.

Finalists for the Arnold Silzer Community Policing Initiative Award are the Auto Crime Target Team, Serious Crime Unit and Surrey Gang Enforcement Team.

In the Police and Business Partnership Award category, nominees are Guildford Town Centre, ICBC’s Karen Klein the Save On Foods store at 10312 King George Blvd.

Natalie Browne, Marnie Neal and Jana Stocker are finalists for the Municipal Employee of the Year, while Harsimran Cheema, Steve Gyorgy and Sharanvir Kang are nominated for the Volunteer of the Year award.

Finalists for RCMP Auxiliary of the Year are constables Terry Mann, Karen Summers and Kim Treider.

In the Police Team of the Year award, the nominees are the Domestic Violence Unit, E-Watch and Mental Health Outreach Team.

More event details are posted at businessinsurrey.com, or call 604-581-7130.

Previous story
Police apprehend ‘armed and barricaded man’ after standoff in Surrey neighbourhood
Next story
B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Just Posted

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

FOOTBALL: 50 years of Bronze Boot battles in Surrey

With Jean McPherson, Joe Connelly helps plan annual tournament, set for Aug. 24-25

Family of South Surrey stabbing victim make public appeal

Paul Prestbakmo died in the early morning hours of Aug. 16

Surrey police award finalists named ahead of October gala

Winners in eight categories to be celebrated at Sheraton hotel in Guildford

Delta Heritage Society seeks info about items in its collection

DHS is reviewing its collection to prepare for the opening of the new Delta Cultural Centre

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Clean the house, prep for your next trip: Tips to nix the post-vacation blues

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Pair said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the sand, which is protected as a public good

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

Border agents carry out raid at Hastings Racecourse

Dozens were spoken to, witnesses say

B.C. Speaker tight-lipped about aide’s legislature security tour

B.C. Liberals question Alan Mullen’s drive across Canada, U.S.

B.C. mom mourns 14-year-old son whose fatal overdose was posted online

Chantell Griffiths misses the son she hadn’t seen much in recent years

Most Read