Surrey police award finalists named ahead of October gala

Finalists for the 23rd annual Surrey Police Officer of the Year Awards have been announced by Surrey Board of Trade, organizers of the event.

Winners in eight categories will be announced at a $105-a-seat gala at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 10.

This year more than 50 nominations were received, each judged on their “innovation, commitment, contribution and perseverance,” according to a SBOT release Tuesday (Aug. 20).

“The Surrey Board of Trade looks forward to celebrating the hard work of our Surrey RCMP, their collaborative partners and teams,” said board CEO Anita Huberman. “I especially look forward to hearing the audience address by the Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge, Dwayne McDonald, this year.”

Finalists for the Police Officer of the Year Award (nominated by community) are Corporal Bob Keay, Corporal Elenore Sturko and Constable Richard Wright.

The peer-nominated Police Officer of the Year finalists are Constable Karen Baker, Corporal Thomas Boyce and Constable Richard Wright.

Finalists for the Arnold Silzer Community Policing Initiative Award are the Auto Crime Target Team, Serious Crime Unit and Surrey Gang Enforcement Team.

In the Police and Business Partnership Award category, nominees are Guildford Town Centre, ICBC’s Karen Klein the Save On Foods store at 10312 King George Blvd.

Natalie Browne, Marnie Neal and Jana Stocker are finalists for the Municipal Employee of the Year, while Harsimran Cheema, Steve Gyorgy and Sharanvir Kang are nominated for the Volunteer of the Year award.

Finalists for RCMP Auxiliary of the Year are constables Terry Mann, Karen Summers and Kim Treider.

In the Police Team of the Year award, the nominees are the Domestic Violence Unit, E-Watch and Mental Health Outreach Team.

More event details are posted at businessinsurrey.com, or call 604-581-7130.