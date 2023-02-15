Tiwana is described as a South Asian female, five-foot-five in height, 99 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey police asking for help in locating missing woman

Kamaljit Tiwana, 42, was last seen at 11:00 p.m.on Feb. 11

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Kamaljit Tiwana.

Tiwana, 42, was last seen by her family at 11:00 p.m. in the 7000-block of 123B Street on Feb. 11, 2023. She was reported missing the following day.

Delta police found her car, a grey 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, abandoned early Sunday morning in a northbound lane on the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Tiwana is described as a South Asian female, five-foot-five in height, 99 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information about Tiwana is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca


