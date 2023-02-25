St. Martin is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-five in height, 120 lbs, with green eyes and shaggy brown hair. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

St. Martin is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-five in height, 120 lbs, with green eyes and shaggy brown hair. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey police asking for help in locating missing teen

Nathaniel St. Martin, 14, was last seen at 12:45 p.m. in the 15900-block of 108 Ave on Feb 25

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Nathaniel St. Martin.

St. Martin, 14, was last seen at 12:45 p.m. in the 15900-block of 108 Ave on Feb. 25, 2023.

St. Martin is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-five in height, 120 lbs, with green eyes and shaggy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a green stripe along the back and Adidas sweatpants.

Police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information about St. Martin is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

missing personsurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. First Nation aims to reclaim narrative from shadows of residential school

Just Posted

St. Martin is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-five in height, 120 lbs, with green eyes and shaggy brown hair. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey police asking for help in locating missing teen

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, with Premier David Eby standing behind her, at Surrey presser Feb. 10. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey’s slice of $1B grant could help offset part of proposed 17.5% property tax increase

Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 25) that charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to an alleged assault on a member of the media during protests near the Pacific Highway border crossing in February 2022. (DriveBC photo)
Assault charge laid in ‘media swarming’ one year ago at South Surrey border crossing

Trevor Halford, BC Liberal MLA for Surrey-White Rock was among MLAs charging this week that government 'incompetence' is adding to the chaos over the Surrey policing transition. (File photo)
BC Liberals grill government on Surrey police transition ‘chaos’