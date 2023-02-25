Surrey police asking for help in locating missing teen

Nathaniel St. Martin, 14, was last seen at 12:45 p.m. in the 15900-block of 108 Ave on Feb 25

St. Martin is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-five in height, 120 lbs, with green eyes and shaggy brown hair. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Nathaniel St. Martin.

St. Martin, 14, was last seen at 12:45 p.m. in the 15900-block of 108 Ave on Feb. 25, 2023.

St. Martin is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-five in height, 120 lbs, with green eyes and shaggy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a green stripe along the back and Adidas sweatpants.

Police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information about St. Martin is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

missing personsurrey rcmp