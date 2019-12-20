Surrey police ask for help locating man missing since Oct. 5

Dexter Cayenne was last seen in the 16300-block of 82 Avenue

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a man who hasn’t been seen since early October.

In a news release issued early Friday (Dec. 20), police say 53-year-old Dexter Cayenne was last seen at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, in the 16300-block of 82 Avenue. He has not been heard from since.

Cayenne is described as a non-white male, five-feet-10-inches tall and approximately 190 lbs. He has greying black short hair and brown eyes, and was last wearing a blue polo-style puffy vest, a blue hoodie and jeans.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being, the release notes.

Anyone with information about Cayenne’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca. Quote file number 2019-195644.