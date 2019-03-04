Surrey police ask for help finding suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Newton park

RCMP say woman escaped unharmed after man grabbed her from behind, threatened her and demanded sexual acts

Police in Surrey are asking for help finding the man they believe sexually assaulted a woman at a Newton park.

Surrey RCMP say at about 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 22, a man grabbed a woman from behind as she was walking in West Newton Community Park, located in the 13000 block of 59th Avenue.

Police say the man threatened the woman and demanded sexual acts. The woman escaped and wasn’t injured, police say.

Investigators from the Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. He is described as South Asian, in his 20s, with a medium build, and about 5’7”. He was described as having a chubby face with a small beard. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a woolen hat and a dark jacket.

RCMP say investigators believe there were people in the park at the time of the assault and are appealing for those people to come forward with any information they have.

If you have information, call RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

