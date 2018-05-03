File photo

Surrey police arrest suspect in Vancouver stabbing

Thomas Joseph Lloyd Brown, 25, had Canada-wide warrant in relation to March 17 stabbing

SURREY — A Vancouver man with a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Surrey in relation to a March 17 stabbing in Vancouver.

Vancouver Police say Surrey RCMP arrested Thomas Joseph Lloyd Brown, 25, Wednesday night in north Surrey at about 10 p.m.

Brown was the subject of a public appeal for information on his whereabouts on March 22. He has been at-large since March 17, after a man was stabbed at a family gathering near Stautlo Avenue and Crown Street on the Musqueam Territory.

Police say the man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown was wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm in relation to this incident. He remains in custody.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Kinder Morgan protest in Delta ends peacefully
Next story
Surrey’s Sullivan Heights peacocks staying put — for now

Just Posted

Surrey’s Sullivan Heights peacocks staying put — for now

After frustrated homeowner cut down tree home to peacocks, city says community meeting will help decide what to do about the birds

Surrey police arrest suspect in Vancouver stabbing

Thomas Joseph Lloyd Brown, 25, had Canada-wide warrant in relation to March 17 stabbing

Blind Surrey singer helps CNIB celebrate its 100th anniversary

City hall plays host to the organization’s centennial celebration

Before his death, Surrey’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

OUR VIEW: Find a fix and make gas cheaper

We’re already ICBC’d, BC Hydro’d, Fortis’d, TransLink’d, fee-d and taxed to the point of tears.

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

WATCH: Federal officials warn public to stop harassing elephant seal on Vancouver Island beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

B.C. nurses rally over inclusion in PTSD bill

Nurses want to be part of the post-traumatic stress disorder legislation, as with first responders

Watch out for fake $20 bills, police warn

Cops say fraudulent currency is being circulated in Fraser Valley

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

$1.7-million investment will eventually outfit all four Helijet helicopters

B.C. woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Duncan on Vancouver Island

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

Most Read