Surrey police arrest man in Whalley carrying prohibited firearm

Thomas Bourque, 40, will remain in custody until next court date

Surrey RCMP say gang enforcement officers recently arrested a man carrying what they have identified as a prohibited AR15 firearm.

Police say on Sept. 10, the Surrey gang enforcement team and CFSEU-BC’s Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team were doing routine patrols in Whalley. They say officers saw a man who was “exhibiting suspicious behaviour” and was seemingly trying to evade police.

After further investigation, he was arrested. Police say he was carrying a bag that contained what identified as an AR15, a large magazine containing piercing rounds, a rifle scope, a GPS tracker, 30g of Fentanyl and 6g of Methamphetamine.

Thomas Bourque, 40, has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a prohibited weapon in a careless manner.

He will remain in custody until his next court date.



