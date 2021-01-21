Surrey philanthropists presenting $285K in scholarships on Saturday

Drs. Peter and Stephanie Chung over the past nine years have awarded more than 500 students, in memory of their son Joseph

Surrey residents Peter and Stephanie Chung will present more than $285,000 in scholarships on Saturday in memory of their son Joseph, to more than 100 “well-deserving” students who are pursuing a post-secondary education.

The Chungs established the Joseph Chung Scholarship Fund nine years ago, after their son, who was on the autism spectrum and suffered from epilepsy, died unexpectedly at age 32.

To date, more than 500 students have benefited from these scholarships. This year’s event will be done virtually, on account of the pandemic, and will feature a number of guest speakers including former MP and MLA Stockwell Day, Republic of Korea Consul General Byung-won Chung, UBC President and vice-chancellor Santa Ono, former SFU president Dr. Michael Stevenson, Trinity Western University President Dr. Mark Husbands, and Port Moody-Coquitlam MP Nelly Shin.

The event will be held between 10 a.m and noon on Saturday, Jan. 23, via Zoom, meeting ID 922 8875 9579 and passcode 940000.

Photo of Joseph Chung, taken in 2012 a few days before he died at age 32. (Submitted photo)



