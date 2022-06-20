Surrey RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at 132 Street and 84 Avenue in Newton June 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

Surrey pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle

Vehicle found on fire nearby shortly after fleeing the scene Monday morning

Surrey Mounties are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle that sent one pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries Monday (June 20) morning.

The pedestrian was standing next to their vehicle in the 8400-block of 132 Street around 6:20 a.m. when they were struck, according to police. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle that struck them fled the scene. A vehicle matching its description was soon discovered on fire nearby around 7:15 a.m. in the 8200-block of 134 Street.

“The suspect is still outstanding,” Corp. Vanessa Munn said.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen from Coquitlam.

They have closed 84 Avenue between 130 Street and 132 Street as they investigate the crash.

Police ask anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

