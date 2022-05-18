Surrey pawn shop owner charged with stolen-property offences

Multiple criminal charges have been laid against a Surrey pawn shop owner after an investigation by the Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team that began more than a year ago.

According to police, the pawn shop – located in the 7100-block of King George Boulevard – had been facilitating “alleged criminal activity” and was believed to be conducting business with prolific property-crime offenders.

The investigation began in December 2020, a news release notes.

All pawn and second-hand businesses are required by City of Surrey bylaws to report to police all property which they intake through a Regional Automated Property Information Database (RAPID). Businesses are required to provide descriptions of the property they intake, including serial numbers, which are cross-referenced with the Canadian Police Information Center as way to detect stolen property.

On May 3, Giovanni Robert Cipparone, 39, was charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in property obtained by crime, and four counts of possession of stolen property obtained by crime. He will appear in court later this month.

“Prolific property crime offenders are responsible for committing a disproportionately large number of offences in Surrey,” said RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“Those who intake and facilitate the sale of stolen property perpetuate thefts in our community.”



