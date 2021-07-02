VIDEO: Surrey pastor takes heat for mimicking South Asian accent from the pulpit

A Surrey pastor is taking some heat for mimicking the accent of a South Asian security guard, whom he says is a friend, during a recent sermon.

A viewer of the broadcast who is not the security guard is seeking an apology to the South Asian community of Surrey “and beyond.”

“He was mimicking his accent and his mannerisms and it really looked stupid and I was offended as an Indian person myself, as a South Asian person myself,” said Krishan Mayer, who says he has been a member of the congregation for more than six years.

Mayer said he watched a livestreamed broadcast of the sermon on Sunday, June 27. He noted the segment in question has since been redacted from the sermon video posted on the church’s website.

“My goal ultimately is to hold somebody accountable for their actions, right, and this coming from a pastor, to me, is completely inappropriate, especially in the kind of world we live in today, right,” Mayer said.

Pastor Steven J. White, of Grace Baptist Church in Newton, did not return repeated requests for comment on Friday.



