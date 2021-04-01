Canadian-owned and operated Outset Media has partnered with Walmart Canada to launch a new limited-edition board game Surrey-Opoly. (Photo submitted)

Board game

Surrey-Opoly offers board game enthusiasts chance to buy local landmarks

Victoria-based company puts a Surrey twist on classic board game

Forget about Illinois Avenue, the property you really want to buy is Bear Creek Park.

Fans of the classic board game Monopoly will soon be able to roll the dice on some of our city’s most well-known landmarks, as outset Media has partnered with Walmart Canada to launch a new limited-edition board game that celebrates Surrey.

Surrey-Opoly is being made available next week at Walmart and online at Walmart.ca and features “properties” like the South Surrey Arena, King George Station, Surrey Art Gallery, Morgan Creek Golf Course and Bell Performing Arts Centre.

“These games were created to help people appreciate some things they cherish about their community,” said Jean-Paul Teskey, senior vice-president of Outset Media in a release sent April 1. “The support that communities across Canada have given these games has made it possible for Outset Media to add dozens of additional cities and towns in brand new games that will be released throughout 2021.”

Outset Media is a Canadian privately held wholesale supplier and manufacturer of toys, games and puzzles based out of Victoria.


Surrey

