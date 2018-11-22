The City of Surrey was recognized in the Broader Public Sector category for Waterstone Human Capital’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2018. (File photo)

Surrey only municipality among list of Canada’s most admired corporate cultures

City receives award for Broader Public Sector category

The City of Surrey is the only municipality included in a list of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2018.

The city was recognized in the Broader Public Sector category. There are five other categories including Enterprise, Mid-Market, Growth, CEOs and Hall of Fame.

“To be the only municipality in Canada to receive this award speaks volumes about our employees’ passion and innovation for the work they do,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a news release. “I am glad that our City staff are being recognized for their commitment to deliver superior service to our citizens in Surrey.”

City manager Vincent Lalonde said the city’s corporate culture “is a reflection of the extraordinary things our employees do each and every day.”

“Recognition on this level is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our employees. It’s a real honour for the City of Surrey and its staff to receive this award.”

The award, which is presented annually by Waterstone Human Capital, is a “leading executive search firm specializing in recruiting for fit and cultural talent management, to companies that demonstrate exemplary performance in vision and leadership; recruitment and hiring for fit; cultural alignment and measurement; retention; rewards and recognition; organizational performance; and corporate social responsibility.”

According to Waterstone, the awards annually recognize “the best-in-class talent management, to companies that demonstrate exemplary performance in vision and leadership; recruitment and hiring for fit; cultural alignment and measurement; retention; rewards and recognition; organizational performance; and corporate social responsibility.”

The awards are now in their 13th year.

“At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it’s your organization’s greatest asset,” said Marty Parker, president and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and chair of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

“What’s notable about the 2018 winners is their commitment to culture as a competitive advantage. They set an outstanding example for cultivating and sustaining great cultures that ultimately drive growth and performance. This year’s winning organizations are to be admired for the diverse and impactful ways they ensure culture underpins their success.”

For more information on the program, and a full list of winners, visit canadasmostadmired.com.


Surrey only municipality among list of Canada's most admired corporate cultures

