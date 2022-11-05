UPDATE: Surrey one of the hardest hit by Friday night’s windstorm

Red dots show power outages in Surrey on Saturday morning, Nov. 5. (Map: bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html) BC Hydro repairing the powerlines at 88th Ave in front of Bear Creek Park on Nov. 5, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan) BC Hydro repairing the powerlines at 88th Ave in front of Bear Creek Park on Nov. 5, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan) A tree down on King George Blvd and 96th Ave on Nov. 4, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan) A tree down in the area of 132 St and 88 Ave on Nov. 4, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan) A tree down in the area of 132 St and 88 Ave on Nov. 4, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan) A tree down in the area of 132 St and 90 Ave on Nov. 5, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan) A tree down in the area of 132 St and 90 Ave on Nov. 5, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan) A tree down in the area of 138 St and 92 Ave on Nov. 5, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan) A tree down in the area of 138 St and 92 Ave on Nov. 5, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

This story was updated at 12:00 p.m.

A major windstorm that hit the Lower Mainland left thousands without power on Friday night (Nov. 4). Surrey was among the hardest hit.

The strong winds resulted in power outages to 330,000 BC Hydro customers. By Saturday morning, BC Hydro restored power to 230,000 of those customers.

On Saturday (Nov. 5) at 8:30 a.m. there are still 40 power outages in Surrey.

Friday’s wind has brought down dozens of drought-weakened trees and branches. “All available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews worked through the night to repair and restore customers impacted by the storm,” reads a statement from BC Hydro.

Regional breakdown:

Lower Mainland (including the Sunshine Coast): 72,000 customers without power. The hardest hit areas include Surrey, Burnaby and Abbotsford.

Vancouver Island (including the Gulf Islands): 18,000 customers without power. The hardest hit area is Nanaimo.

BC Hydro reminds people to stay away from downed lines. A downed power line is an emergency. Call 911 and stay at least 10 metres back. BC Hydro crews will work with first responders to make the area safe.

-With files from Tom Zillich



