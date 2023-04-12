Surrey one of 12 ‘hubs’ aimed at combating criminal recidivism

Surrey will be one of 12 ‘hubs’ being set up in the province with a team of police, prosecutors and probation officers dedicated to tackling the problem of criminal recidivism.

This, according to a provincial government press release, will feature targeted enforcement, monitoring and “enhanced investigation.”

It’s called the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative and is tailor-made to participating communities specific needs. The provincial government has earmarked $16 million over three years for this with the aim of strengthening investigations into repeat violent offending cases and improve the sharing of information between police agencies.

“Ensuring safe communities means we need to work in a co-ordinated and determined way,” reads a quote attributed to Premier David Eby on a provincial government website. “These new regional hubs will help prosecutors, police and corrections officials focus on addressing specific repeat prolific offenders to keep communities safe. This will deliver serious consequences for those who repeatedly break the law, while also making sure targeted services are available to those who are ready for them.”

A quote attributed to Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth states the “rise in repeat violent offending is top of mind for British Columbians” and is a “top priority” for the provincial government. “We’re taking action by standing up 12 hubs throughout B.C. to harness the expertise and experience that will disrupt repeat violent offending and make a real difference in B.C. neighbourhoods.”

The “hubs” will be based in Nanaimo, Victoria, Vancouver, Surrey, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Kamloops, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Prince George, Williams Lake and Terrace.

Repeat Offender Initiative Hubs a Step in the Right Direction Says Surrey Board of Trade

The BC Government announced the development of 12 hubs of police, dedicated prosecutors and probation officers focused on tackling repeat violent offenders in every region of the province. The hubs will work with local stakeholders and other existing programs, such as situation tables and Assertive Community Treatment teams, through collaborative information sharing.

Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, in a press release noted the board has maintained a long-standing policy on repeated offenders and welcomes Surrey being chosen as one of the 12 hubs.

“The economic development of any community relies upon its reputation to be a safe, viable region in which to locate and do business in, with supporting infrastructure, community assets and, most importantly, customers willing to go to businesses. We know that repeat offenders cause distress to the public and to businesses, leading some businesses shut down or relocate, and others choose not to open shop in certain areas,” reads a statement attributed to her. “The initiative is structured to meet the unique needs of each community. Housing, counselling, rehabilitation programs, and employment skills are essential to reintegrating prolific offenders into society. Greater supportive programs are also needed.”



