Surrey offers vaccine clinics for 12-years-plus on first day of summer break

Vaccination clinics aimed at those aged 12 and older – including one in South Surrey on Friday (June 25) – are the latest move in the push to get Fraser Health residents immunized.

Clinics are planned for tomorrow (June 24) and Friday throughout the health region.

In South Surrey, youth are invited to get their first dose at the South Surrey Recreation Centre between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, while the Al-Iman Islamic Centre in Newton (18-13478 78 Ave.) will be open from 3:30-7 p.m.

Clinics in the city’s other neighbourhoods are scheduled at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre (6188 176 St., from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.); the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre (13458 107 Ave., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); and the Guildford Recreation Centre (15105 105 Ave., 11:15 a.m. till 7 p.m.).

A news release issued Wednesday (June 23) states clinics will be available “at several local skate parks,” however, Fraser Health officials confirmed the announced clinics are not pop-up events.

Highlighting their proximity to skate parks is one way the health authority is “trying to be a little proactive with this group,” spokesperson Dixon Tam said.

He noted the Surrey clinics take place on the first day of students’ summer break.

Youth who attend do not need parental consent, Tam added.

According to the latest information from the BC Centre for Disease Control, vaccination rates for those aged 12 and over in Surrey were – up to June 21 – slightly lower than those for individuals aged 18-plus.

