Surrey nurse cited for failing to properly care for vulnerable elderly patient

A Surrey nurse has been disciplined in connection with the improper care of a vulnerable elderly patient.

According to a notice posted April 2 by the BC College of Nurses & Midwives, Sandeep Sarao entered into a consent agreement that suspends their BCCNM registration for 28 days and limits the scope of their practice for the following six months.

The discipline aims to address issues that occurred on Dec. 25 and 26, 2021, and “related to the Registrant’s failure to engage in appropriate application, use, and supervision of 4-point restraints on an elderly, vulnerable patient,” the notice states.

“Also, the Registrant created false and misleading entries in the patient’s medical record. Further, the Registrant did not provide adequate bed clothes, bedding, and analgesic medication to ensure the comfort and dignity of the restrained elderly and vulnerable patient.”

Sarao, whose workplace was not identified, voluntarily agreed to the terms, the notice states.

Other terms imposed include six months of supervised practice and completion of educational coursework in “professional standards, clinical decision-making, communications, documentation, ethics, and gerontology in nursing.”

The agreement was approved by a panel of the Inquiry Committee on April 2, and the committee “is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.”

