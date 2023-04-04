A Surrey nurse has been disciplined in connection with ‘practice issues’ that occurred on Dec. 25 and 26, 2021 involving an elderly and vulnerable patient. (Pixabay photo)

A Surrey nurse has been disciplined in connection with ‘practice issues’ that occurred on Dec. 25 and 26, 2021 involving an elderly and vulnerable patient. (Pixabay photo)

Surrey nurse cited for failing to properly care for vulnerable elderly patient

Sandeep Sarao agrees to 28-day suspension, six months supervised practice

A Surrey nurse has been disciplined in connection with the improper care of a vulnerable elderly patient.

According to a notice posted April 2 by the BC College of Nurses & Midwives, Sandeep Sarao entered into a consent agreement that suspends their BCCNM registration for 28 days and limits the scope of their practice for the following six months.

The discipline aims to address issues that occurred on Dec. 25 and 26, 2021, and “related to the Registrant’s failure to engage in appropriate application, use, and supervision of 4-point restraints on an elderly, vulnerable patient,” the notice states.

“Also, the Registrant created false and misleading entries in the patient’s medical record. Further, the Registrant did not provide adequate bed clothes, bedding, and analgesic medication to ensure the comfort and dignity of the restrained elderly and vulnerable patient.”

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows nurse gave methadone to the wrong patient

Sarao, whose workplace was not identified, voluntarily agreed to the terms, the notice states.

Other terms imposed include six months of supervised practice and completion of educational coursework in “professional standards, clinical decision-making, communications, documentation, ethics, and gerontology in nursing.”

The agreement was approved by a panel of the Inquiry Committee on April 2, and the committee “is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.”


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

nurseSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Old Glover Road overpass demolished in Langley
Next story
Surrey council approves budget with 12.5% property tax hike

Just Posted

Firefighters worked to free the trapped driver. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man dead after car flips, crashes into backyard of Surrey home Monday

A Surrey nurse has been disciplined in connection with ‘practice issues’ that occurred on Dec. 25 and 26, 2021 involving an elderly and vulnerable patient. (Pixabay photo)
Surrey nurse cited for failing to properly care for vulnerable elderly patient

Unsplash.com photo
Surrey council approves budget with 12.5% property tax hike

The Delta Ice Hawks celebrate with the Stonehouse Cup after beating the Ridge Meadows Flames 4-3 in overtime on Sunday, April 2 to win the 2022-23 Pacific Junior Hockey League championship in seven games. The Ice Hawks now advance to the 2023 Cyclone Taylor Cup, which is being hosted by the Revelstoke Grizzlies April 13-16. (Tom Zillich photo)
Delta Ice Hawks crowned 2022-23 PJHL champions

Pop-up banner image