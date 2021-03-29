South Surrey’s Peace Arch monument has stood as a cross-border monument since 1921. (Black Press Media file photo)

South Surrey’s Peace Arch monument has stood as a cross-border monument since 1921. (Black Press Media file photo)

SURREY NOW & THEN: Peace Arch monument turns 100, but party plans paused

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

The Peace Arch monument is set to turn 100, but don’t expect a big birthday party this year.

All celebrations are on hold for now, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Also delayed is the planned opening of a time capsule that includes things from 1921, when the Peace Arch was dedicated as the world’s first such cross-border structure, on Sept. 6 that year.

“The sad thing with the time capsule is that people think the contents may have been destroyed, and that’s because the Peace Arch has leaked,” said Christina Winkler, president and founder of International Peace Arch Association (IPAA).

Two new time capsules are in the works, she noted.

A Blaine resident, Winkler said she has adored the Peace Arch since she was a kid making cross-border trips with her family.

“My dad was from England and my mom, Vancouver, and they came to America and raised their babies,” Winkler explained. “I was three days old when I crossed for the first time. When my parents drove across the border to take us to grandma’s house, they never failed to tell us how important the Peace Arch was. They always told us that we were the luckiest people in the world.”

Later in life, Winkler got involved planning the 75th anniversary of the Peace Arch, in 1996.

“What really fascinated me was all this beautiful history of it, like opening a treasure trove of facts, and yet my whole life I never needed to know any of them,” Winkler said. “But yet once I learned about the history, about the monument, it made me think, ‘Why are we not sharing this story every day?’”

(Story continues below “The Peace Arch Rises” video)

The Peace Arch stands as a representation of “the lasting friendship between Canada and the United States,” according to a heritage post on surrey.ca. In 1914, Samuel Hill, famed Washington State lawyer, financier, road builder and humanitarian, organized an international fundraising drive to build the arch. Internationally known architect H.W. Corbett of London, England, donated his talents to design the monument. Construction of the concrete and reinforced steel arch, considered to be one of North America’s first earthquake-resistant structures, began under an international force of volunteers in 1920.

In non-pandemic times, more than 500,000 visitors annually tour the site of the 67-foot monument.

Of note, construction of the Peace Arch began just as the Spanish Flu pandemic was coming to an end.

“Here we are in the same place now,” Winkler said with a sigh. “Our founders actually started work on it 1914, announced it in 1915 and then from there, World War One had started, and Canada was immediately involved, then the United States in 1917.

“I think the Peace Arch deserves more than just having a political moment in September, and we deserve better,” Winkler added. “If they can go through a world war and a pandemic and give us this Peace Arch, we have to work on something special to celebrate it.”

(Story continues below photo)

homelessphoto

PICTURED: A dedication ceremony held for the Peace Arch in 1921, in a photo taken by Vancouver-based photographer Walter Calder. (Photo: White Rock Museum and Archives)

Later this spring, Barb Hynek will present a closer look at the Peace Arch during British Columbia Historical Federation’s 2021 conference, a virtual gathering from June 3-5.

Last year, International Peace Arch Association lobbied to have postal authorities on both sides of the border create stamps to recognize the centennial of the arch.

In August, the monument was wrapped in what appeared to be a white plastic cover while it was vapour-blasted, primed, painted and restored.

With the nine-acre Peace Arch Park on Canadian side of the border currently closed since last June, and the American park open, Winkler wonders how long 100th-anniversary celebrations for the monument will be delayed. It’s a complex situation involving two countries with two different sets of rules.

“With the park on the B.C. side closed, we can’t really have a celebration. It wouldn’t be right,” Winkler said.

“What we’re doing is adjusting our timeline,” she added. “We’ll start to put up banners in the park this summer, so we’re kind of looking at this September now being the kickoff and then whatever we do would run until the end of 2022, just a little delay. Originally, our centennial season would have started last September 6th and run through to the end of 2021.”

The two new time capsules will be placed in the park as part of the commemorations in 2022, Winkler said.

“We are inviting individuals and families to support the centennial program by donating $1 U.S. for each year ($100 U.S. Funds) the Peace Arch has stood on our shared boundary,” she said. “These funds will help fund centennial activities. Each $100 contributor will be recognized in the time capsule.”

For details, visit peacearchpark.org.

Surrey Now & Then is a weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events, and how they evolved over the years. Email story ideas and tips to tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com. We thank Surrey Archives for assistance with this series.

CLICK HERE to read more “Surrey Now & Then” stories.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Heritagehistory

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike
Next story
B.C. Realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP detachment in Newton. (File photo)
Surrey Mounties looking for Whalley hit-and-run driver

A pick-up truck smashed into a small car at about noon Sunday before driving off

South Surrey’s Peace Arch monument has stood as a cross-border monument since 1921. (Black Press Media file photo)
SURREY NOW & THEN: Peace Arch monument turns 100, but party plans paused

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

Scott Wheatley, the executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, says more transit options are urgently needed in Campbell Heights. Right now, if someone wants to catch a bus to the area, they need to go to Langley (pictured) or to White Rock first. (Bus routing image and info via Google Maps.)
Transit Urgently Needed in Campbell Heights, says Cloverdale Chamber director

Major weakness is the ‘lack of transportation options moving workers to jobs in the area’

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

B.C.'s court of appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered in Surrey sexual assault case

Appeal court found there had been a miscarriage of justice

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

Valerie Ryan created a poster to raise awareness about the hazards for dogs from consuming cannabis remnants (Special to Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Langley dog owner raises alarm about cannabis hazard after misadventure in park

Five-month old pup, Dax, became ill during a weekend walk in Golden Ears Provincial Park

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Statistics Canada’s offices in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike

Police-reported hate crimes in 2019 were the second-highest reported since 2009

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Motive in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing unclear; suspect had outstanding warrants

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, did not know any of the victims, who range from 22 to 78 years old

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Alberta Health Services is running out of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that it had been making available to younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

Issue caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine is called vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia

Dr. Jeannette Armstrong, associate professor of Indigenous Studies at UBCO, helped designed the new degree program. (University of British Columbia Okanagan)
Canada’s first Indigenous language degree to be offered at UBC Okanagan

The goal of the program is to increase the number of fluent Nsyilxcn speakers

Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenays’ Shambhala electronic music festival postponed to 2022

It’s the second straight year Shambhala Music Festival has been pushed back

Most Read