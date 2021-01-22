Bumpers-going teens in the 1980s, in a photo posted to the “Bumpers/The Zone OFFICIAL Party Page” on Facebook.com. (Photo: Alison Kerr Roche)

Bumpers-going teens in the 1980s, in a photo posted to the “Bumpers/The Zone OFFICIAL Party Page” on Facebook.com. (Photo: Alison Kerr Roche)

SURREY NOW & THEN: Bumpers and other teen dance clubs were big in the 1980s

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

Music fans might know Dave Genn as the guitarist in rock band 54-40 these days, but back in the 1980s he was just a kid trying to safely make his way from South Surrey to Bumpers in Whalley for a weekend night of fun.

The teen dance club was a magnet for Genn and other young lovers of modern music in the early- to mid-1980s, when such places existed in Surrey.

“I used to take the bus out there, (and) if it rained while I stood at the Whalley Exchange, then gel and Final Net hairspray would run into my eyeliner and blind me,” Genn recalled during a 2009 interview with this reporter. “I guess Bumpers’ influence was that I realized that I could run faster in my red-leather elf boots than the rockers could in their North Stars.”

His first time at Bumpers, Genn won a dance contest. The prize: An EP of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” on vinyl.

Throbbing New Order songs or slashing Clash tracks were just as likely to blast from the speakers at Bumpers, which was located in a warehouse at 13465 King George Highway (now Boulevard), at Gateway Drive. Today, it’s home to the Kintec footwear company.

The dance floor was a big, open space in the middle of the 600-capacity room, a former bowling alley. Off to the side, shy kids would lurk in the dark until they built up some nerve to dance to the latest New Wave song.

Among them was Gerald Harper, who first stepped foot in Bumpers as a Grade 8-er, and never wanted to leave.

“It was a school dance,” recalled the former West Whalley Junior student. “It was the most amazing thing ever, and I wanted to be there all the time. The whole nightclub scene called out to me.”

(Story continues below photo)

homelessphoto

PICTURED: A button given to Bumpers patrons as a marketing effort before the teen dance club changed its name to The Zone. The “TMRW” text was an abbreviation of the word “tomorrow.”

With the guidance of club operators Steve Dubas and Gerald DerWoon, Harper began to play music there, as DJ. He later earned a job at Changes, a more top-40 teen dance club that opened in Guildford at 152nd Street and 101st Avenue, in the strip-mall space now home to Dollar Giant.

Previously known as Patches, Bumpers became The Zone circa 1985, and lasted for another couple of years after that. “When Changes opened,” Harper explained, “I was their first DJ, for those first six to eight months. And by then I was 19 so when you’re that age, you go to real bars, right.”

(Story continues below video of a Changes TV ad)

Such youth-market dance clubs were a “blessing” for kids of the era, Harper agreed.

“It was great as a teenager to have this safe place to go and listen to music and feel like an adult,” he said. “There’s nothing like that now, like what we had. There was Shakers in Vancouver, the Courthouse in New West and Langley had a place called L.A. Club, all these places.”

A franchise, Changes lasted for little more than a year in Guildford before the doors closed. With no liquor sales, the economics probably didn’t make sense, and times were changing.

“I’m not sure there was one thing that caused the end of it all, but there was a growth in violence that happened,” Harper reasoned. “When I was going to Bumpers, maybe there’d be a fight – maybe. But as times went by, there was more of a gangs-and-guns things that started to happen, by the late 1980s. Parents probably thought, ‘Whoa, these places aren’t as safe as they should be, and we’re not going to let our kids go there.’

“The music changed too,” he added. “Rap music started to get bigger. Don’t get me wrong, I like rap and listen to a lot of it to this day, but there is a bit more bravado in that music, and if you think back to the New Wave music of earlier in the ‘80s, it wasn’t about that at all. It was just about dancing.”

(Story continues below photo)

homelessphoto

PICTURED: Gerald Harper in the DJ booth circa 1987, the year Changes opened as a teen dance club in Guildford. (submitted photo)

Now 51, Harper works in a cable company’s business department, long after doing time as a bar DJ in his 20s.

“It got to be too much and I enjoyed the party a bit too much, right, so around age 32 or 33, I decided it was time to either straighten up and do something else or be dead by the time I was 40,” Harper revealed.

“The music, I still collect records and probably 90 per cent is stuff we would have played at Bumpers or The Zone. They didn’t play that kind of stuff on the radio back then, and if you didn’t know someone who knew the music or had a cassette, Bumpers was about the only place where you could go to hear the really avant-garde, modern stuff.”

(Story continues below a 361-song “Bumpers/The Zone” playlist posted to Spotify by Steve Dubas)

Harper stays connected with Bumpers-era pals and patrons on “Bumpers/The Zone OFFICIAL Party Page,” a private Facebook group of more than 200 members. Memories of Surrey’s teen dance clubs are also often posted to the 11,000-strong “We Grew Up In Surrey BC so we remember” page on Facebook.

“We’re constantly on that (Bumpers/Zone) Facebook group talking about some sort of reunion,” Harper said, “but of course with COVID, that discussion has kind of gone on the back-burner. There’s a pretty dedicated group of people that, one day, will all get back together and have a drink in a bar somewhere on a Friday night. You know, the number of times I walk through the mall and bump into someone you remember from those days, it happens quite often.”

• READ MORE ‘SURREY NOW & THEN’ STORIES:

Rickshaw sign stands as a reminder of Jung family’s restaurant days

Old Stardust building will soon bite the dust to make way for tall tower

How a zoo in Newton once attracted animal lovers

Surrey Now & Then is a weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events, and how they evolved over the years. Email story ideas and tips to tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

HeritagehistoryMusicSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

Just Posted

TEASE PHOTO: Teens at the Bumpers dance club in Whalley in the 1980s, in a photo posted to the "Bumpers / The Zone OFFICIAL Party Page" on Facebook.com.
SURREY NOW & THEN: Bumpers and other teen dance clubs were big in the 1980s

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

Gurinder Mann. (Submitted photo)
Surrey man receives prestigious restorative justice award

East Newton resident Gurinder Mann one of five to receive a Community Safety and Crime Prevention Award

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)
Surrey Police Service looking to hire in-house lawyer

Solicitor to work within Office of the Chief Constable, serve on internal and external committees to ‘represent the SPS’s interests’

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New COVID-19 protocols set for provincial courthouses

The new rules were issued on Jan. 21, and took effect immediately

Tyler Tardi will serve as a fifth on Team Laycock at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tyler Tardi to serve as alternate for B.C. team at Brier

Langley/Cloverdale curler to serve as ‘fifth’ on Team Laycock at Calgary-hosted championships

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin sets up for mass vaccination clinic in Toronto, Jan. 17, 2021. B.C. is set to to begin its large-scale immunization program for the general public starting in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C.’s COVID-19 mass vaccinations expected to start in April

Clinics to immunize four million people by September

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a daily briefing in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

Dr. Theresa Tam made announces 13 more variant COVID-19 cases in Canada

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to each B.C. health region, to Jan. 20, 2021. Island Health in blue, Northern Health green, Interior Health orange, Vancouver Coastal in red and Fraser Health in purple. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday

Vaccine delivered to more than 110,000 high-risk people

The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Bernie Sanders makes guest appearance municipal staff meeting in B.C.

Vancouver Island firefighters jump on viral trend of photoshopped U.S. senator

School District 57 headquarters in Prince George. (Mark Nielsen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter)
Prince George school district settles with sexual abuse victim

Terms were part of an out-of-court settlement reached with Michael Bruneau, nearly four years after he filed a lawsuit

Police in Vancouver looking for male suspect who allegedly spat and attacked a store manager for not wearing a mask, at 7-Eleven near Alma Street and West 10th Avenue just before noon on Dec. 17, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
VIDEO: Man spits on 7-Eleven manager over mask rule, sparking Vancouver police probe

‘Unfortunately, the store manager sustained a cut to his head during the assault’

The Vancouver-based SAR team successfully rescued two lost snowshoers off of the west side of Tim Jones Peak in the early morning of Monday, Jan. 19. (North Shore Rescue photo)
B.C.’s busiest SAR team raises alarm after 2021 begins with fatality, multiple rescues

‘People beyond ski resort areas of Seymour, Grouse, and Cypress go without cell reception,’ SAR warns

Competitors make their way through the course at the 2019 Canadian Cross Country Championships, which was hosted by Abbotsford in 2019. (File photo)
Abbotsford to host 2023 Canadian Cross Country Championships

Clearbrook Park last hosted the event in 2019, Ottawa hosting 2021 and 2022 races

Most Read