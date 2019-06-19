Lorna Hoare, a volunteer driver with Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels, delivers a nutritious meal to an elderly client. (Submitted photo)

Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels in ‘desperate’ search for new partner

Without a new kitchen found by Sept. 1, the charity says it won’t have food to deliver to those in need

Surrey North-Delta Meals on Wheels says the local business that prepares food for its clients is “moving on,” and the group is on a “desperate” hunt for a new partner.

Without a new kitchen found by Sept. 1, the charity says it won’t have food to deliver to those who need it.

“We are not financially able to operate and staff a commercial kitchen on our own,” said Christine Morettin, administrator of Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels, in a release. “Continuing to serve the community as we have for nearly 50 years depends on finding a new provider as soon as possible.”

The group – which has served the communities of North Surrey, North Delta and Cloverdale since 1970 – says nearly 100 people depend on them for hot, nutritious meals delivered each weekday.

A release notes that volunteer drivers for the charity delivered 18,812 hot meals and 3,715 bagged lunches last year alone. Many of their clients are low-income seniors, people with mobility challenges or people with mental illness.

A new provider must be located within the charity’s delivery area, and be able to supply up to 100 hot meals and up to 20 bag lunches each weekday, “at a reasonable cost,” the charity notes in a release.

“It must also be able to abide by standards set by the Fraser Health Authority — the charity’s largest source of funds — including menus approved by a registered dietician.”

Any organization willing and able to help is asked to contact Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels at 778-590-1433.

SEE ALSO: Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels loses annual funding grant

Last fall, the charity lost an annual funding grant, leaving a budget shortfall of $15,000.

Fraser Health Authority, according to a news release, funds most of the charity’s operations, but Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels also relied on the Community Gaming Grants Branch.

The release adds that the charity did not receive the grant in 2018 – which it received for at least eight years prior – “due to its contract with the health authority, despite no change in circumstances.”

The shortfall led to the charity being forced to charge more for meals.

Meantime, the charity is also in need of volunteer drivers and donations to support its work.

Learn more at sndmow.com.


