Surrey-Newton MP candidates reveal their first priority if elected

We asked each candidate the following question: What is your first priority if you are elected on Sept. 20?

Five MP candidates are competing for your vote in Surrey Newton on federal election day Monday, Sept. 20.

In Surrey-Newton, Liberal incumbent Sukh Dhaliwal is seeking re-election, challenged by Conservative Syed Mohsin, New Democrat Avneet Johal, Pamela Singh of the People’s Party of Canada and Independent Parveer Hundal.

All candidates are newcomers in this race, with the exception of Dhaliwal. Election Canada’s district profile for this 30 km-squared riding indicates a population of 114,605 with 65,340 electors on the list.

Surrey-Newton is shaped more or less like a rectangle. Its boundaries are Highway 10 at the south, Scott Road at the west, 88 Avenue at the north and 144 Street at the east.

We asked each candidate the following question: What is your first priority if you are elected on Sept. 20?

See their responses below, presented in alphabetical order:

Parveer Hundal, Independent:

Our public safety is at risk. As crime rates increase and we continue to lose young lives to gang violence we have a very important decision to make. We need to elect a member who is proactive in providing measures and prevention tactics that are efficient and bring change. There are many demographics left out of the political spheres in our riding since their issues and concerns are not being heard. It’s time we elect new representation that has a passion for bringing change and takes accountability in actually following through with promises.

Avneet Johal, NDP:

My first priority will be to assemble a strong, diverse, and skilled team that is ready to serve the people of Surrey-Newton. We have a diverse and growing community – we need a team that reflects this, a team that understands our concerns, and a team that will fight for our local needs.

The core of my professional experience and community service is supporting the growth and development of young people. Our team’s first priority will be to connect with local schools, sports clubs, and other organizations to listen to the stories, experiences, and ideas of our students. There are many local leaders who are engaged in this work and we will collaborate with others so that we can continue to build on each other’s efforts. Community is built and sustained together.

Teamwork, collaboration, and community will always guide us in addressing the many needs of Surrey-Newton. Thank-you for your support!

* We did not receive a response from Liberal candidate Sukh Dhaliwal, Conservative candidate Syed Mohson or Pamela Singh, candidate for the People’s Party of Canada.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Election 2021Surrey