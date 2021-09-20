SURREY-NEWTON: Liberal Sukh Dhaliwal projected to win third consecutive term as MP

Four political rivals aimed to top the incumbent

Liberal Sukh Dhaliwal speaks to supporters in Surrey after winning his riding of Surrey-Newton Monday night. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

This story will be updated as results are announced.

Liberal incumbent Sukh Dhaliwal is the projected winner in Surrey-Newton during today’s federal election (Monday, Sept. 20).

Four political rivals aimed to top Dhaliwal, including Conservative hopeful Syed Mohsin, New Democrat challenger Avneet Johal, Pamela Singh of the People’s Party of Canada and Independent Parveer Hundal.

As of 9:42 p.m. Monday, 100 of 165 polls report Dhaliwal in the lead with 9,072 votes, or 54 per cent. His closest challenger was the NDP’s Johal with 4,296 votes, followed by Conservative Mohsin with 2,669.

(Story continues below live map of election results)

Polls across the country closed at 7 p.m., Pacific time.

Mail-in ballots won’t be counted until Tuesday, so Monday’s election results are considered preliminary.

During the 2019 federal election less than two years ago, Dhaliwal won Surrey-Newton with 45.1 per cent of votes.

The election win gave Dhaliwal a second consecutive term in Surrey-Newton. A professional engineer by trade, he served as Liberal MP of its predecessor, the riding of Newton-North Delta, from 2006 to 2011.

• RELATED STORY, from Sept. 13: Surrey-Newton candidates reveal their first priority if elected.

Prior to Monday’s election, Dhaliwal promised to help more Canadians buy homes.

“Surrey-Newton is full of young families and I believe strongly in doing everything in my power to assist residents in becoming homeowners,” he told the Now-Leader.

“Our party’s new Rent-to-Own program will make it easier for renters to get onto a clear path towards ownership while renting. We are committing $1 billion in loans and grants to develop and scale up rent-to-own projects.

“We are also creating a new tax-free home savings account that allows Canadians under 40 to save up to $40,000 towards their first home and withdraw it tax-free for the purchase (with no requirement to repay it).

“Finally, we are introducing a more flexible first-time home buyers’ incentive which will allow you to choose between the current shared-equity approach or a loan that is repayable when you sell your house. This allows for more money from any price increase to be kept while still reducing monthly mortgage costs.”

In 2019, voter turnout in Surrey-Newton was 60.46 per cent of the riding’s 67,247 registered electors.

This time around, there are 65,857 electors in the riding.

The population in Surrey-Newton is 114,605, according to Elections Canada numbers.

Advance voter turnout was up in four of Surrey’s five ridings in the upcoming federal election. However, Surrey-Newton saw a 21.2 per cent decrease in advance voters compared to the 2019 election. Preliminary results show 12,146 people used advance voting, compared to 15,417 in 2019.

Advance voted ended Monday, Sept. 13.

A map shows the rectangle-shaped riding of Surrey-Newton, with boundaries on Highway 10 at the south, Scott Road at the west, 88 Avenue at the north and 144 Street at the east.

with files from Tom Zytaruk and Lauren Collins



