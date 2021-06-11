Vancouver law courts. (File photo)

Vancouver law courts. (File photo)

Surrey murderer loses appeal in 2011 Christmas eve shooting in Newton

Bradley McPherson, 28, was shot in the back of the head during an after-hours house party

Surrey murderer Russell Bidesi has lost an appeal of his conviction for shooting Bradley McPherson to death at an after-hours house party in Newton on Christmas Eve, 2011.

Bidesi challenged his Feb. 16, 2018 second-degree murder conviction based on his lawyer’s argument that the trial judge had “speculated improperly” concerning the credibility of an eye-witness’s testimony, thereby “improperly” allowing the Crown prosecutor to introduce a new theory in reply. But Justice David Harris, of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver, upheld the verdict and dismissed his appeal.

“I am not persuaded that the judge materially misapprehended the evidence,” Harris found.

Justices Gail Dixon and Peter Voith concurred.

Bidesi must serve at least 15 years in prison before he is eligible to apply for parole.

READ ALSO: No parole for at least 15 years for Christmas Eve killer

READ ALSO: Surrey man convicted of manslaughter

READ ALSO: Court to appoint lawyer to argue Surrey murder convict’s appeal

McPherson, 28, was shot in the head, at about 3 a.m., in the living room at the party.

“Forensic evidence established he was shot in the back of the head from about six inches away. Evidence also established that he had just answered his phone when he was shot. The only issue at trial was whether Mr. Bidesi was the shooter,” Harris noted in his June 11 reasons for judgment.

“The shooting was preceded by a confrontation precipitated by the allegation that Mr. Bidesi had acted disrespectfully to the host and the other partygoers by urinating into the bathtub and onto the floor in a bathroom.”

Roughly 40 people had been at the party, the court heard. Bidesi was 26 years old at the time.

He is also serving a 14-year sentence for manslaughter, for the shooting death of Kacey Rogers, 31, in Whalley. Rogers was shot dead at his duplex home in the 14000-block of Grosvenor Road on Feb. 26, 2012 during what homicide police described as a planned home invasion.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

CourtmurderSurrey

Previous story
Trapped vehicle in Blackie Spit Park highlights Crescent Beach residents’ concerns

Just Posted

Vancouver law courts. (File photo)
Surrey murderer loses appeal in 2011 Christmas eve shooting in Newton

Bradley McPherson, 28, was shot in the back of the head during an after-hours house party

Warren Brundage with “Beans” the rabbit. (Submitted photo)
Surrey RCMP hot on bunny trail, investigating Newton man who claims he ‘rescued’ rabbit

Warren Brundage questions RCMP’s use of time and resources as investigation continues into whether rabbit was rescued or stolen

Pre-pandemic photo shows Team Canada field hockey player Scott Tupper (middle, in red) with Laurie Nociar’s Grade 7 students of 2019-20, in a Classroom Champions meeting with the athlete mentor. (submitted photo)
‘Like a movie’: Surrey students see Classroom Champion score big field hockey win with Team Canada

Field trip in 2019 was special for all involved, including athlete mentor Scott Tupper

Mounties seized weapons and drugs (inset) after a traffic stop in Cloverdale June 8. (RCMP handout)
RCMP seize drugs, weapons, cash during traffic stop in Cloverdale

Mounties say ‘a bulk quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine has been seized’

PAN reporter Aaron Hinks’ September 2020 photo of Keith Parks, 60, crossing the finish line during the virtual Boston Marathon took bronze in the Sports Photo Award category of the BCYCNA’s Ma Murray Community Newspaper awards, held Thursday night via zoom. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Peace Arch News wins gold at B.C. community newspaper awards

PAN won general excellence in its circulation class, the second largest in B.C.

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Power line technicians are among the trades subject to compulsory certification in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. begins return to mandatory certification with 10 skilled trades

Mechanical, electrical and automotive first to make transition

Renee Merrifield, BC Liberal Party MLA for Kelowna-Mission. (Contributed)
Liberal health critic brings petition to B.C Legislature to nix mask mandate in schools

Renee Merrifield brought up the matter on behalf of an organization of 4,500 parents across B.C.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fire consumed a condo development project under construction at 208th Street and 80th Avenue Monday night, April 19. Many spectators shared their images. (Daniel Gerstner/Instagram: @gerstner/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Creek impacted by ‘millions of litres’ of chlorinated water used to fight B.C. condo fire

Local watershed group concerned about harm to creek and wants better protocols in place

Jeff Corntassel
B.C. scholar says restoring Indigenous place names a step toward reconciliation

University of Victoria’s Jeff Corntassel says it’s a statement of ‘we’re still here’

United Nurses of Alberta is slamming Health Minister Tyler Shandro for suggesting staff vacations are causing emergency room problems. (Black Press Media files)
Physicians were suffering burnout and then the pandemic made it worse, UBC study finds

Burnout prevalent among 68 per cent of doctors – likely a reflection of issue globally, says researcher

The rebate, announced by ICBC on Friday, June 11, 2021, is approximately 11 per cent of the premium customers paid for coverage during this six-month period. (Pixabay photo)
2nd ICBC rebate set for mid-July, averaging $120 per policy

Most drivers who had an active auto insurance policy from October 2020 to March 2021 will be eligible

A BC Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while travelling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
BC Ferries anticipating ‘pent-up demand’ as travel restrictions lift

The ferry service is planning to include more sailings later in the summer season.

Most Read