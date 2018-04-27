No parole for at least 15 years for Christmas Eve killer

Russell Atma Bidesi, 26, shot Bradley McPherson, 28, at house party in Surrey on Christmas Eve 2011

Convicted murderer Russell Atma Bidesi learned Friday that he must serve 15 years of his life sentence for the 2011 slaying of Bradley McPherson before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Bidesi, 26, shot McPherson, 28, at a house party in Newton on Christmas Eve 2011.

SEE ALSO: Surrey murderer to learn April 27 when he can apply for parole

He is also serving a 14-year-sentence for manslaughter, for the shooting death is Kacey Rogers, 31, in Whalley in 2012.

Bidesi’s parole eligibility was set in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, where the trial was held.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter