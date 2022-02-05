Surrey murder victim’s family fundraising for high school bursary for overcoming adversity

Shana Harris-Morris was killed Feb. 4, 2021 in a fatal shooting in Whalley. Her family has now set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a bursary for a student overcoming adversity. (GoFundMe photo)

It’s been a year since Shana Harris-Morris was the unintended victim of a fatal shooting in Surrey, and now her family is hoping to raise enough money for a student bursary in her honour.

Harris-Morris, 22, was the victim of a shooting at a Whalley house in the 10800-block of 139A Street on Feb. 4, 2021.

Police were called the house – which had been the scene of at least three other shootings dating back to March 6, 2020 – just before 7:30 a.m. for reports of “shots heard.” When officers arrived, they found Harris-Morris and a man suffering from gunshot injuries.

Police said the man had “non-life-threatening injuries,” while the Harris-Morris was in “grave condition.” They were both transported to hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

About two months later, the Independent Homicide Investigation Team said while the shooting was believed to be targeted, Harris-Morris was the “unintended victim.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to IHIT to find out if there are any updates in the investigation.

Now Harris-Morris’s uncle has started a GoFundMe to start a bursary in honour of his niece.

“We are looking for donations to assist raising funds to keep Shana’s legacy alive. Shana was a beautiful soul,” Morris noted on the GoFundMe page.

“Unfortunately, Shana struggled in addiction. She wanted to find a way out and was looking to pursue a career in addictions counselling. Through the years, Shana touched the lives of so many people, that knew exactly the amazing soul Shana was. Shana always loved helping people and being of service to those in need. But unfortunately was met with a tragic end.”

Ryan Morris, according to the fundraising page, has set a goal of raising $1,000 toward a bursary for a student. If the GoFundMe exceeds that goal, the family will either raise the amount of the bursary or put it toward another bursary the following year.

Last year, following Harris-Morris’s death, Morris and the family started a GoFundMe to raise funds for the costs of a funeral and headstone marker. Ultimately, that GoFundMe raised $7,485 and Morris posted an update on Feb. 3 that the headstone had been placed.

“We are very grateful for the support we received from everyone that donated to help with Shana’s legacy costs. We raised enough funds to get everything we had hoped to get. There is still a little bit of money left in the account, and we will be using this to go towards the bursary,” he noted.

In order to win the bursary, Morris said, the student must meet the following criteria: someone who persevered through hardship and took the steps to pursue post-secondary education (they must be enrolled); someone who had a learning designation; someone from a low-income family; and a Queen Elizabeth student who previously graduated from Lena Shaw Elementary, both schools Harris-Morris attended.

He added if all criteria is not met by all applications, they will select one who meets at least one of these criteria.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

