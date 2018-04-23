Surrey murder victim’s family appeals for help to solve crime

The family of Devon Allaire-Bell will speak at 10 o’clock this morning in Surrey

The family of Surrey murder victim Devon Allaire-Bell are making another public appeal for help to solve the 2011 crime at an Integrated Homicide Investigation Team press conference at 10 o’clock this morning.

Grieving mom pleas for public help to solve son Devon Allaire-Bell's murder in Surrey. pic.twitter.com/cz6IQqehY6 — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) April 23, 2018

Allaire-Bell, 19, was murdered on April 24, 2011. This is the seven anniversary and police have yet to arrest a suspect.

He was playing soccer with his friend Jack Neilsen, 20, in a field behind Frank Hurt secondary school at 13940 77th Ave. in Newton, when a group of young South Asian men jumped them.

Police said at the time that three South Asian men, believed to be about 20 years old, approached the pair and the five got into an argument.

Three more South Asian men joined in, a fight broke out and Allaire-Bell and Neilsen were both stabbed multiple times. Neilsen survived the attack and managed to stumble across the parking lot to call for help.

