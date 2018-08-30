Surrey MPs throw a pizza party for Whalley Little League team

The national-champion baseball players of Whalley Little League were treated to a pizza party, arcade games and a video greeting from Canada’s prime minister Thursday afternoon.
Local MPs Randeep Sarai (Surrey-Centre) and Ken Hardie (Fleetwood-Port Kells) co-hosted the event, held at Sarai’s constituency office at King George Boulevard and 104th Avenue.
The event was organized to celebrate the squad’s recent trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.
The team won twice at the fabled tournament during a summer to remember on — and off — the ball diamond.
An Arcade Party Truck was brought in to entertain the kids after they ate pizza and watched a short congratulatory video from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Tonight (Thursday), the team will be saluted at a Vancouver Canadians game at Nat Bailey Stadium.
Whalley Little League team watches PM @JustinTrudeau video message at @randeepssarai office, with @KenHardie @WLLBALL #Surreybc pic.twitter.com/AJJ2WlGVS0
— Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) August 30, 2018
Whalley Little League players in the Arcade Party Truck outside @randeepssarai office as part of pizza party co-hosted by @KenHardie. https://t.co/8iDmMqs4NL pic.twitter.com/1JMmR3VsPc
— Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) August 30, 2018
From the PM, a framed keepsake for @WLLBALL team in #Surreybc pic.twitter.com/Ozmi1hxN3R
— Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) August 31, 2018