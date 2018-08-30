Surrey-area MPs Randeep Sarai (left) and Ken Hardie (right) with Whalley Little League’s Major Allstars during a celebration event at Sarai’s office on Thursday. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey MPs throw a pizza party for Whalley Little League team

Video games and video greeting from PM Trudeau at Thursday event

The national-champion baseball players of Whalley Little League were treated to a pizza party, arcade games and a video greeting from Canada’s prime minister Thursday afternoon.

Local MPs Randeep Sarai (Surrey-Centre) and Ken Hardie (Fleetwood-Port Kells) co-hosted the event, held at Sarai’s constituency office at King George Boulevard and 104th Avenue.

The event was organized to celebrate the squad’s recent trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

The team won twice at the fabled tournament during a summer to remember on — and off — the ball diamond.

• READ MORE: PHOTOS: Whalley’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

An Arcade Party Truck was brought in to entertain the kids after they ate pizza and watched a short congratulatory video from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Tonight (Thursday), the team will be saluted at a Vancouver Canadians game at Nat Bailey Stadium.

