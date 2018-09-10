Surrey MP tackles the trash

Surrey Centre Liberal MP Randeep Sarai staged a “community cleanup challenge” this past weekend at Brownsville Bar Park in Whalley, rounding up about nine bags of trash, including a bicycle tire someone had tossed.
“We collected a lot of garbage along the beach and park areas, from old car parts to plastic bags and empty cigarette packs,” Sarai told the Now-Leader.
“We had about 24 volunteers who helped clean up,” he said.
The “challenge” ran for about two hours on Saturday, Sept. 8 at the bar near the Pattullo Bridge.
“It was part of our national community cleanup challenge where Liberal MPs organized community cleanup events supported by local volunteers,” Sarai said.
