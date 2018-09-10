Surrey MP Randeep Sarai and volunteers collected trash Saturday at Brownsville Bar Park in Whalley. (Photo submitted)

Surrey MP tackles the trash

Randeep Sarai and volunteers cleaned up Brownsville Bar Park on Saturday

Surrey Centre Liberal MP Randeep Sarai staged a “community cleanup challenge” this past weekend at Brownsville Bar Park in Whalley, rounding up about nine bags of trash, including a bicycle tire someone had tossed.

“We collected a lot of garbage along the beach and park areas, from old car parts to plastic bags and empty cigarette packs,” Sarai told the Now-Leader.

“We had about 24 volunteers who helped clean up,” he said.

The “challenge” ran for about two hours on Saturday, Sept. 8 at the bar near the Pattullo Bridge.

“It was part of our national community cleanup challenge where Liberal MPs organized community cleanup events supported by local volunteers,” Sarai said.


