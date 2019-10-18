Surrey moves to ban sleeping overnight in RVs, motorhomes on city streets

Surrey council will consider a proposal Monday night that, if approved, would make it illegal for anyone to sleep in a recreational vehicle on a city street overnight.

If approved, it would become illegal to occupy a motorhome or RV on Surrey roads between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The bylaw amendment would also prohibit such vehicles from parking for more than three hours between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. adjacent to public parks, schools, churches or homes, and the vehicles could not be occupied while parked there.

The changes, staff write in a report to council, are to “address the growing concerns of residents and businesses.”

The move comes less than a month after the Now-Leader published an in-depth article on the subject, highlighting both resident frustrations as well as the perspective of a man who currently chooses to live in his motorhome.

Staff note the city “periodically” receives complaints about large vehicles parking overnight on city streets, and that complaints typically originate from residents and businesses. Staff say the issues raised tend to surround “impacts on available parking for residents, staff and customers and the impact to surrounding areas as a result of debris, noise, improper waste or sewage disposal, unsightly or wrecked vehicles, improper electrical connections and parking violations.”

Currently, the only law on Surrey’s books pertaining to the matter restricts vehicles from being parked in the same spot for more than 72 hours.

City staff note the changes aim to “provide greater motivation to the occupants of Large Vehicles to move to suitable housing.”

The report says the issuance of tickets, towing and impounding such vehicles would “considered only after efforts at voluntary compliance have failed” and note it would be a “last resort.”

“Bylaw Services staff are mindful to the specific circumstances of each situation and, where applicable, may offer assistance to connect the occupants of the vehicle with social services that may be able to assist with suitable housing,” staff note.

Surrey staff say this approach is consistent with enforcement practices of other Lower Mainland municipalities.

If the amendments to the city’s Highway and Traffic Bylaw pass, the law would apply to “Large Vehicles” which the city defines as “recreational vehicles and campers.”



