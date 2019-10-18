(Stock photo: Flickr)

Surrey moves to ban sleeping overnight in RVs, motorhomes on city streets

Proposal comes amid complaints about homeless people living in recreational vehicles

Surrey council will consider a proposal Monday night that, if approved, would make it illegal for anyone to sleep in a recreational vehicle on a city street overnight.

If approved, it would become illegal to occupy a motorhome or RV on Surrey roads between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The bylaw amendment would also prohibit such vehicles from parking for more than three hours between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. adjacent to public parks, schools, churches or homes, and the vehicles could not be occupied while parked there.

The changes, staff write in a report to council, are to “address the growing concerns of residents and businesses.”

The move comes less than a month after the Now-Leader published an in-depth article on the subject, highlighting both resident frustrations as well as the perspective of a man who currently chooses to live in his motorhome.

READ ALSO: ‘There’s no law against living in a motorhome in Surrey’

Staff note the city “periodically” receives complaints about large vehicles parking overnight on city streets, and that complaints typically originate from residents and businesses. Staff say the issues raised tend to surround “impacts on available parking for residents, staff and customers and the impact to surrounding areas as a result of debris, noise, improper waste or sewage disposal, unsightly or wrecked vehicles, improper electrical connections and parking violations.”

Currently, the only law on Surrey’s books pertaining to the matter restricts vehicles from being parked in the same spot for more than 72 hours.

City staff note the changes aim to “provide greater motivation to the occupants of Large Vehicles to move to suitable housing.”

The report says the issuance of tickets, towing and impounding such vehicles would “considered only after efforts at voluntary compliance have failed” and note it would be a “last resort.”

“Bylaw Services staff are mindful to the specific circumstances of each situation and, where applicable, may offer assistance to connect the occupants of the vehicle with social services that may be able to assist with suitable housing,” staff note.

Surrey staff say this approach is consistent with enforcement practices of other Lower Mainland municipalities.

If the amendments to the city’s Highway and Traffic Bylaw pass, the law would apply to “Large Vehicles” which the city defines as “recreational vehicles and campers.”


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Former cop who blew whistle wants standing in B.C. money laundering inquiry
Next story
VIDEO: First all-female spacewalk team makes history

Just Posted

Surrey moves to ban sleeping overnight in RVs, motorhomes on city streets

Proposal comes amid complaints about homeless people living in recreational vehicles

Surrey restaurant owner who pointed handgun at staff loses court appeal

Jawahar Singh Padda tried to get his 30-month sentenced reduced

White Rock senior ‘just sick’ about lost rings

Wedding, engagement bands discovered missing on Oct. 7

Surrey cold-case murder is Crime Stoppers’ ‘Crime of the week’

Police have yet to arrest a suspect in the April 24, 2011 murder of Devon Allaire-Bell, 19, in Newton

Halloween Calendar

Family friendly events happening around Surrey

VIDEO: First all-female spacewalk team makes history

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir did work on International Space Station’s power grid

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta, but doesn’t talk oilsands

Swedish teen was met with some oil and gas industry supporters who came in a truck convoy

Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

Conservative leader had claimed that a potential NDP-Liberal coalition could lead to a hike in GST

Council asks to limit cruise ship visits to Victoria harbour

Mayor says motion is not meant to curtail current visits or limit local cruise industry expansion

Chilliwack man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

Most Read